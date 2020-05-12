Lyon County Public Health reported 21 recoveries and four new test positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total 399 cases since March.
Of the 399 cases, 303 have been confirmed via tests and 48 are probable positives. Twenty four patients have been hospitalized since March.
With the latest recoveries, the active number of cases is down to 96 with 253 reported as recovered overall.
Two deaths have been reported.
Lyon County continues to have the highest rate of infection in the immediate area. As of Tuesday, Wabaunsee County reported 27 cases, Osage County reported six cases, and Chase, Morris and Greenwood counties each reported 3 cases.
To date, 1,020 people have been tested — about 3 percent of Lyon County's total population.
