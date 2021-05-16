UPDATE: Scanner traffic indicates that the vehicle was able to be pulled from the water with people inside by a tow truck.
First responders are heading to the area of Road 170 and Road G for a water rescue Sunday evening.
Scanner traffic reports one individual is in a pickup truck in the water. We have no further details at this time.
