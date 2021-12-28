Vincent John Wolf, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri and a former resident of Emporia, KS, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Indian Hills, A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Vincent was born the son of William and Sophia (Miller) Wolf on March 8, 1930, in Osage, Iowa. He was a 1948 graduate of Osage High School. Vincent served in the United States Army for 20 years. Vincent was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran. He retired at the rank of Warrant Officer. He was united in marriage to Xoa Lee Decker on September 7, 1957, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2009. Vincent worked as the Assistant Administrator at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, from 1969 until 1995. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1084, and was a 4th Degree Knight. He was involved with the St. Columban Catholic Church Boy Scout Troop 121, and earned the Silver Beaver Award.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Wolf and wife Nancy, of Olathe, Kansas, and Vincent Wolf II and wife April, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Mary Coddington and husband Dennis, of Emporia, Kansas, and Barbara Masters and husband John, of Auburn, Georgia; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Xoa; son, John Matthew Wolf; infant sons, William Michael and Jonathon; two infant granddaughters, Abigail and Elizabeth; infant grandson, Alex Masters; two brothers; and seven sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary was held on Monday, December 27. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Dixon Cemetery, Dixon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to 3 Rivers Hospice and/or St. Columban Catholic Church and/or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
