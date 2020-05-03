Emporia High School Sophomore Elizabeth Miller was recognized as the outstanding instrumental performer for her role as "The Fiddler" in the high school's winter production of "Fiddler on the Roof" during a virtual broadcast of the Jester Awards Sunday afternoon.
Miller, a violinist, came to the production as part of the orchestra under the direction of Music Teacher Riley Day.
"Elizabeth is a sophomore, so to have that talent so young is just so incredible," Kacie Hastings, theatre arts teacher, said. "When she came to us, the idea of being on stage for her, I could just see the concern of, 'Wait, I have to dance around with my violin?' She was very timid at first."
Hastings said gradually Miller became more comfortable with the idea of acting, evolving from sitting on the roof to standing on the roof.
"She played up on top of that roof for a three or four minute piece, just standing up on top of this roof," she said. "It was really neat to see her courage grow throughout the rehearsal process."
The winter musical was the first musical production for Hastings at EHS. She said she chose "Fiddler on the Roof" because she wanted to bring a classic musical theatre back to the high school — and something that would showcase the talents of the orchestra students as well.
Fiddler, with its memorable score and songs, fit the bill. And, it has special meaning for Hastings.
"This is my first musical here in Emporia at the high school and it was my first musical when I was a freshman in college," she said. "So, for me, it's a musical of firsts."
Hastings said the EHS theatre group was able to connect during the livestreaming of the awards Sunday. When Miller's name was announced, the chat log went "crazy."
"Everyone was cheering for her," she said. "I think some of the kids even got on Zoom together and were watching on Zoom."
Hastings said she has more planned for the upcoming school year and hopes to be able to showcase more of her students' talents soon.
"We have a really amazing group of students right now who are really interested in theater," she said. "I would expect that we are going to be able to just grow our ability and grow our recognition that we can draw toward Emporia High School."
The EHS Theatre Department received five Jester Award nominations for the production overall, which was performed in February. The other nominations included Day for Orchestra Direction, EHS Alumni Allie Thomas for Guest Artist Choreography, Senior Hunter Halfmann for Lighting Design and Senior Deborah Pinon for Sound Design.
