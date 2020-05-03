Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.