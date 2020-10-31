105:Meadowlark Reader is a new literary print journal featuring true Kansas stories written by Kansas residents — past or present.
“Beginnings” is the theme of the inaugural issue. Submissions will be accepted Nov. 1 - Dec. 31. Submission guidelines are available on the Submit page on the journal’s website: www.105meadowlarkreader.com.
Kansas writers are invited to submit true stories set in Kansas. The journal’s editors are looking for narratives and essays that are personal and powerful, stories that linger with a reader.
The name, 105: Meadowlark Reader, was chosen with the aim of reaching the diversity of writers and readers in all 105 counties.
Each issue will also feature a directory of resources for Kansas writers, such as writing groups, book printers, publishers, editing services, etc. Inclusion in our directory is free. Advertising space is also available.
Special subscription rates are available for those who subscribe to the journal in advance; $13 for a single issue, $25 for an annual subscription (2/year). See the website for details.
