The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that the agency is awarding $4 million in cooperative agreements to 17 organizations under its Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge program.
RPIC provides planning support, technical assistance, and training to encourage placemaking activities in rural communities. Funds can be used to help build capacity for broadband access, preserve cultural and historic structures, and support the development of transportation, housing, and recreational spaces.
USDA is awarding cooperative agreements to Atlas Community Studios and the following organizations: Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, Winrock International Institute for Agricultural Development, Communities Unlimited Inc., Rural Community Assistance Corporation, University of Georgia Research Foundation Inc., The Trustees of Grinnell College, Headwaters Regional Development Commission, Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Inc., Rural Development Initiatives Inc., Hailstone Economic LLC, Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments, Building Community Workshop, The Conservation Fund a Nonprofit Corp, Rural Innovation Strategies Inc., and Ho-Chunk Nation.
The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas (RDA), Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Emporia, and Ignite Emporia have partnered with Atlas Community Studios (Atlas) — a firm specializing in strategic planning, rural economic development, and government affairs — to develop a placemaking action plan based on broad community engagement to help guide public and private investments in Emporia now and into the future. Atlas will also provide implementation technical assistance once the strategic planning process concludes to ensure community leaders are equipped with the resources and tools they need to execute priority projects identified in the plan.
“Jeanine McKenna, Lelan Dains, Sherry Harrison, and I have been working together to address the challenges and opportunities our community faces,” said Chuck Scott, President of RDA. “By partnering with Atlas Community Studios through the RPIC program, we can better engage with the community and our partners in developing a strategic plan to address these challenges and opportunities.”
“Our team at Atlas Community Studios is excited to partner with USDA, RDA, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Emporia, and Ignite Emporia through the RPIC program,” said Alex Holland, Vice President of Atlas Community Studios. “We appreciate USDA’s commitment to investing in place-based initiatives to better address the unique challenges and opportunities experienced in rural communities across the country.”
In addition to the grant funded by USDA, several local organizations have also pledged their time and financial resources to the project.
For more information about RPIC and USDA programs, visit the agency’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.