STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is pleased to announce that reservations begin for the preserve’s fifth annual Candlelight Tour taking place on Saturday, Nov. 13.
All activities are free, but reservations are required for this event and fill up fast. Please call the visitor center at 620-273-8494 ext. 270 to make your free reservation.
Due to COVID, walking tours will be limited to 10 people per tour, every 15 minutes. We request that face coverings be worn inside the buildings and social distance as possible. Tours will rotate through the historic ranch corridor among paths lit by lantern light. The first tour begins at 5:30 p.m. with 15-minute intervals following. Each tour is approximately one hour with the last tour beginning at 9 p.m.
Walking surfaces are gravel and grass paths, with many steps into and out of the buildings throughout the tour. Please arrive 10 minutes ahead of your tour time, dress for cold weather, wear good walking shoes and check in at the visitor center. No flash photography please.
Costumed characters will present historic first-person vignettes in and around the historic buildings as visitors are transported back in time through a series of scenes portraying documented activities and events that took place at the ranch over 140 years ago. Visitors will learn about the ranch’s rich heritage of cattle, happy and tough times, and everyday people living on the prairie.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie , website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.