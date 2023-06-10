The Neosho Rapids Community is very lucky that the Dale Fowler Family bought the old high school building and property. They keep the grounds mowed. They let people use the gymnasium for birthday parties, basketball, baseball skills, etc. We even used it for our NRHS Alumni meeting. They bought tables and chairs for the building. They have even built a baseball field for the children. All this at no cost to the community. The community is thankful for their saving the school as well as providing a community with another place to meet.
Karen Hartenbower
(0) comments
