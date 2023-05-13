Past District Governor, Lion Bob Symmonds presided over the induction ceremony for three new Emporia Lions Club Members at the club’s regular meeting in the Blue Key Room in Memorial Union on the Emporia State University campus on May 3, 2023.
Symmonds spoke about the long history of the Lions International, the largest service organization in the world as well as the local story for the Emporia Lions Club, which was chartered in Oct 1921.
Lion Mike Petitjean sponsored Lion Jill Burton, Director of Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc. Lion Gary Post presented two Lions for induction. Lion Daphne Mayes, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for the Prophet Aquatic Research & Outreach Center at Emporia State University, and Lion Wilma Malone, a recent retiree from Newman Regional Health where she was the Diabetes Coordinator for over 20 years.
These new Lions are ready to join the other active members of the Emporia Lions Club as the new year begins July 1. The service club works for vision, diabetes awareness, environment, childhood cancer, and hunger issues along with Lions International.
Lion Bob has additional work to do to get new member, Chasity Chambers, sponsored by Lion Will Symmonds inducted properly in to the Emporia Lions Club in the near future.
Welcome, Jill, Daphne and Wilma.
We Serve.
