An explosion on the third floor of a building sparked evacuations at a business in southeast Emporia Friday morning.
First responders answered the call to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver Street around 7:15 a.m. Initial reports indicated a furnace might have erupted, causing several small fires.
Everyone in the building reportedly was evacuated. Fire crews completed their work in about an hour.
Because the fire occurred at the end of a crew's shift, no further information is being released until that crew returns Saturday.
