Carolyn Lenore (Haag) Meares, 85, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on May 17, 2023.
Carolyn was born to Ernest Nicholas and Kathryn Audra (Scott) Haag on August 22, 1937 in Junction City, KS. She was the oldest of six children. She attended Alta Vista Schools and graduated in 1955, after which she began a varied career. After working and retiring from 32 years of Civil Service, Carolyn retired a second time after 30 years as a tax preparer with H&R Block. She had many clients that returned to her year after year and some that returned every year during those 30 years.
While living in Topeka after high school, she met and fell in love with an Airman. On October 20, 1957, she married Stanley Holt Meares at the Pleasant Ridge Church in Alta Vista. They were married for 38 years before he preceded her in death on May 25, 1996.
As a career Air Force wife, Carolyn lived in Ohio, Florida, and Germany before returning to Kansas when, in October 1974, she, her husband, and four children settled down in Manhattan. In Germany, Carolyn learned and loved the card game of Bridge, so much so that she continued to play in Bridge clubs for the next 60 years. Later in life, she was introduced to Yatzee, which quickly became another favorite. She carried a Yatzee set in her car, just in case a game might break out.
Carolyn had a unique memory, and she could recall details, dates, names, and places years after. She astonished many by the seemingly minute details she could remember.
She was a talented knitter and crocheter, and over the years, several of her pieces were showcased at the local Walmart. In addition, as an avid quilter, she made quilts for many members of her family and friends. She was also well-known for her pie making skills. Although she made a variety of flavors of pies, her family’s favorite was her Lemon Meringue Pie, which is unmatched by even those following the same recipe. Somehow the amount of love she mixed into each pie made it unlike any other of the same.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, LeRoy (Vickie) Haag, Edwin “Ed” (Barbara) Haag, and Larry Haag; and brother-in-law, Dan Leary.
She is survived by her children: Mike (Mimi) Meares of Lee’s Summit, MO, Jana Meares of Santa Cruz, CA, Jeffrey (Julie) Meares of Muncie, IN, and Laurie (Chris) Hertel of Topeka, KS; her sister, Deloris “Dee” Leary of Emporia, KS; her brother, Marvin “Mike” (Linda) Haag of Emporia, KS; five grandchildren: Nicholas Shult of Santa Cruz, Kameron (Samantha) Hertel of Indian Trail, NC, Elizabeth Meares of East Grand Forks, MN, Nathan (Jennifer) Meares of Emporia, KS, and Kyle (Melissa) Meares of Lebanon, TN; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road, Manhattan, with Pastor Devin Wendt Officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Alta Vista Cemetery, Alta Vista, KS. Carolyn loved rooting for the Kansas State Wildcats and requested that all that attend her services wear purple. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, at the Crestview Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to either Crestview Christian Church or the American Heart Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.