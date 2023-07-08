Which makes more sense:
Selecting only certain 18-year-olds destined to do well in college based on exceptional scholastic and personal accomplishments to date? or Encouraging ALL 18-year-olds to enter two to four years of college to further refine and expand existing interests and skills?
The first question assumes that certain distinguished students are ready to move from one step to the next cognitively, socially and emotionally. That their performance up to age 18 is indicative of their scholastic ability and mental maturity, thereby providing a platform for continuing exceptional behaviors in college.
The second question assumes that an 18-year-old man or woman is still in the formative stage scholastically and mentally. That college is an important opportunity to expand horizons even more, and a place to test oneself. To develop more mature and realistic insights as one moves into the adult world.
Research on human development tells us the best question is usually the second. That human brains are still maturing into the 20s, and that all imaginable indicators of success shown in high school are not fully relevant for later intellectual and social growth. That would make higher and post-secondary education institutions perfect for nurturing and refining interests, skills, and perspectives.
This is being written the day after the Supreme Court of the United States rejected affirmative action as a required element of admissions to higher education. Rejection of a decades-long ruling designed to overcome racial bias in admitting students into colleges and universities.
The Court also rejected the Biden Administration’s effort to forgive student loans.
On the surface, the two actions by the Supreme Court seem unrelated except for their impact on higher education and its students. One pertains to equality of access; the other is designed to help past students pay off debt.
In both cases, the Court’s actions created protests around the country. Such protests will likely continue into the foreseeable future. They will demand racial equality and complain about the high cost of tuition compared to decades ago, and the loan sharking cloaked in seemingly altruistic, government supported, intentions.
The wrong issues are being presented and the wrong solutions sought. Speaking as an experienced public school and university educator, and consultant to hundreds of school districts, I suggest that the real problems are associated with a (1) misunderstanding of what higher or post-secondary education should be for and (2) who should pay for it.
By definition, “higher” education is something I define as preparation for leadership and skills necessary for the advancement of human existence. Also, by definition, paying for such higher education is the responsibility of the society that benefits from exceptional leadership and thoughtful service.
I make a distinction between higher and post-secondary education. Quality post-secondary education is just as essential as higher education, but focuses on the technical, professional, and procedural services graduates provide society. Society should also pay for it.
At one time in pedagogical history those distinctions were understood and acted on. Most of the nation’s private colleges were originally created to prepare young people to be thoughtful and service-oriented philosopher-practitioners, graduates who became religious leaders and scholars with a commitment to upgrading the quality of human existence through their research, writing, speaking, and reflective forms of leadership.
Higher education was then committed to intellectual refinement and nurturing students in ways that stimulated deep thought and inspirational writing. England’s Oxford University, with its many independent colleges, is still known as a standard bearer for intellectual development. The same is somewhat true about American universities like Harvard.
Over time, post-secondary mindsets promoted the creation of commercial, professional, and technical trade schools that now dominate the educational landscape. That is not a criticism, because such schools are sorely needed to support the continuing practical existence of our 21st Century life. Community colleges and vocational/technical universities play a powerful and critical role in our modern life.
Higher and post-secondary education institutions have similar challenges. Some face falling enrollments, while others must restrict enrollment. In either case, administrators are challenged to balance student numbers with faculty load and facility use. And there are other complications such as balancing the number of students enrolled in popular majors and those choosing less popular majors.
The affirmative action issue is mostly related to higher and post-secondary education institutions with snob appeal, seen as gateways to a real or imagined better life after graduation. It is also related to smaller institutions known for quality programs due to professors proclaimed to be outstanding, and/or the imposition of small class sizes that provide better attention to individual students.
It seems logical that affirmative action is only relevant to institutions that restrict enrollment with the knowledge their reputation as gateways to a better future is a good thing. But their mystique is mostly based on myth, enlarged by a commercial and professional culture that helps perpetuate it. Excellent graduates from any institution become that way because of their own drive and initiative, nurtured by an atmosphere of positive encouragement and lively discourse.
And, as I have already mentioned, the rationale that suggests merit based on past achievements for an 18-year-old is fallacious. It would make more sense for institutions needing to limit enrollment to admit basically qualified students using some kind of percentage based on racial and cultural diversity in this country, using a potluck selection system. While that idea may be horrifying to some, it is at least fair and impartial.
As for the student debt issue, it has been created by those who believe the free enterprise system is good and anything sponsored by government is bad. I worked my way through college and never felt the need to borrow money. But that was over 50 years ago, before the creation of powerful commercial diploma mills and the internet. They are means for enticing prospective students to enter their version of the good life with minimal effort and availability of low cost federally sponsored loans.
Not all for-profit universities and K-12 charter schools that blossomed around the turn of the century are bad, but putting the profit motive before service to our young people is questionable. Teaching and learning are not the same as building and selling refrigerators. And suckering unsophisticated young people into training or academic programs of questionable merit, and convincing those who give and guarantee loans that profit is a sure thing, is nothing more than a scam.
At this time the Biden Administration is trying to do an end run around the Supreme Court decision to deny the return of loans to students, and I hope it works. Collateral with that effort should be a tightening of regulations that allow and manage for-profit educational programs. And doing more to support nonprofit institutions of higher and post-secondary education, so they can lower tuition costs and other student expenses.
In some ways I have been the beneficiary of a golden age of education, with its dedicated teachers who gave their all to benefit me. They were teachers and professors filled with an altruistic spirit and thrilled to see me walk across the stage when getting a diploma or degree. They celebrated my professional progress as much as my parents and other relatives, and realized that because of their patient nurturing and support I slowly became more, emulating and extending their ongoing effort to better serve humankind.
Stu Ervay is professor emeritus at Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.