TOPEKA — Emporia High senior Reed Slayden wanted to savor his final trip to the diving board at the 5-1A State Championship finals on Saturday morning.
So he went with what he knew best.
Slayden's final dive was an inward 1-and-a-half somersault, a move that he said was his favorite.
"We wanted my last dive of high school to be a good one and that's by far my best and most consistent dive," Slayden said. "Seeing the scores, seven-and-a-halfs, eights, and a couple of nines was just ... it put me in awe, knowing that that's going to be my last time entering the pool in high school."
Slayden hit the water with near perfection and was soaking the hefty scores in as he paddled back to the edge of the pool.
EHS head coach Barb Clark, who was among the judging panel, too, had to absorb the moment. For her, watching her star pupil end his Spartan diving career brought a different sense of closure.
"I was crying when he was on the board on his last dive," Clark said. "I had to pull myself (together) because there was another diver. Then I lost it (again)."
Slayden was heads and tails above the rest of the field, with a finals score of 450.80, a spread of more than 73 points beyond second place.
His trip to the top of the awards podium was little more than a formal cherry on top of the laundry-list of accomplishments he had already reached.
He entered his senior season with one state championship already. He exited it as a repeat state champion, as well as the Emporia High record-holder in both diving formats as well as the Centennial League diving meet record-holder.
"It was crazy, beating all of the records that I did," Slayden said. "Both of the school records and the league record, I exceeded, both my and Barb's expectations so it was super-nice."
Slayden was all smiles as he stood atop the awards stand, wrapped in an Emporia Spartans flag. He'd had a weekend to remember as he'd led throughout the process, including an inward-double for the ages during Friday's semifinal round.
"He hit the inward double like I've never seen it hit by any diver ... at the state level," Clark said. "And I've been coaching for a long time."
On Saturday, Slayden had but three plunges left to take. The first, he later said, he didn't think went as well as it ought.
His final?
"In warmup it wasn't as good," Clark said. "Then he nailed it like that ... "
"He deserved (the gold medal). His difficulty, his form, his height — everything worked for him and I just wanted him to get this other one."
