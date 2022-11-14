The Emporia Gazette
Japanese students at Emporia State University kicked off International Education Week celebrations with demonstrations at the Memorial Union Monday.
Students demonstrated origami, Japanese calligraphy and the Yukata dressing experience.
French students will make and serve crepes from 5 - 6:30 p.m. today at the Didde Catholic Campus Center. There will be coffee and juice, and donations are welcome.
The International Culture Show is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Albert Taylor Hall. The show includes students performing dances from Bangladesh, Paraguay, Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Japan, Bahamas, China, Tunisia, India, Sierra Leone. Other performances including singing a modern Pakastani song.
