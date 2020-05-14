Mary Ellen House passed away on May 9th, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. She was born April 16th, 1930 near Olpe, Kansas, and the daughter of William A. Bolz and Mary Alice (Borsdorf) Bolz. Until age 8, Mary and her family lived with her grandparents on the Borsdorf farm near Reading, Kansas. She began school at the nearby one room schoolhouse.
In 1938, her family moved to Emporia, where she attended Sacred Heart School, and was a member of the Young People’s Club.
Mary was a member of the Emporia Senior High School graduating class of 1948. Her classmates identified her as “A friendly smile and helping hand are her gifts”. During her senior year, Mary was a member of the Red Cross, Student Council, Y-Teen and Pep Club.
She was introduced to her future husband, Dean L (Bud) House, by her mother Alice Bolz. Alice was the clerk and Bud a butcher at the Co-op Grocery at 720 Commercial Street in Emporia. They dated during their High School years.
On July 25th, 1948 Mary and Dean were married at the Catholic Rectory in Emporia. Throughout their 72 years of marriage, they partnered in raising their children and owning and operating two grocery stores and meat markets.
Their first business endeavor was The Reading Food Center and Locker Plant. Reading was a familiar place for Mary. Her ancestors first settled in the Reading area in the late 1860’s. Many of those ancestor’s descendants were living in the area during her lifetime. Most family gatherings included discussions about who or how Mary was related to the various people in attendance.
In Reading, they purchased a large older home on Osage Street. Bud served as a town trustee and was a member of the Lions Club. Mary was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church, the St Mary’s Guild, the St Mary’s Altar Society, and The Ready Maids.
After selling their first store, the family moved to Emporia. Their second business endeavor began in 1976, when they purchased Cannon’s Supermarket on South Commercial Street in Emporia.
Mary was an avid gardener and quilter, skills she learned from her mother and grandmother. In addition, they also enjoyed social evenings with friends, camping at Reading State Lake on weekends and dancing to their favorite music.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Theodore and Annie (Geraghty) Borsdorf, Arthur and Jospehine (Nuessen) Bolz; sons, Larry Wayne and David Lee House; all of her aunts, uncles and first cousins, Roe and Jay Borsdorf.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her husband of 72 years, Dean (Bud); children, Rod (Jan) House, Janice (Steve) Marshall and Genise (John) Robinson; her grandchildren, Will House, Heather Brooks, Janelle (Scott) Campbell, Shannon (Quentin) Sheley, Jill (Curtis) Burgoon, Zach Robinson and eight great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held later.
Mary’s family requests memorial contributions for purchasing large print books for the Manor Library; Presbyterian Manor, Mary House Memorial Fund, 2300 Industrial Road, Emporia, Kansas, 66801.
Online condolences may be made thru:
Mary’s family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the health care providers at Presbyterian Manor and Newman Regional Health.
