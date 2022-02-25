The St. Patrick’s Committee is holding its annual auction tonight at Bruff’s Sports Bar and Grill.
The event runs from 6 - 9 p.m.
Organizer Barb Ternes Lowery said this is the 28th year of St. Patrick’s Day activities have been held in Emporia. Those activities include the auction and parade and “all over activities on Parade Day.”
She said the group is hoping to raise $23,000 for a number of community organizations.
“We have 13 organizations that we’re supporting this year,” Lowery said. “We take applications for a request for assistance and then we make our decisions during our last meeting of January.”
The organizations that will receive funds this year are the ESU Special Education Event, Shiloh Home for Hope, North Lyon County Veterans Memorial, What’s in Outdoors Fund, USD 252 Early Childhood, Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc., Didde Catholic Campus Center, Transitions Program, Buffy Animal Welfare Group, Hartford City Veterans Memorial, Forever Home Pet Rescue, Camp Hope and the Flint Hills Technical College Scholarship.
“I always say that we’re kind of putting the cart before the horse because what we do is, we pick organizations and we tell them we’ll give them some money — and we don’t have any,” Lowery added.
That’s where the community comes in.
“The auction is the first part of it,” she said. “In the past we’ve had a raffle but this year we’re doing corporate sponsorships.”
The next event that helps raise funds is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for 1 p.m. March 19 in downtown Emporia.
“We’ll be stationed down at Town Royal,” she said, adding that the bar at 405 Commercial St. is again hosting a beer garden on parade day. The beer garden will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. March 19 - 20.
A virtual Leprachaun Dash — a 5K course — is scheduled for this year and Lowery said the Emporia Arts Center is hosting an arts activity.
It’s $20 to register and those funds also help raise money for the 13 local organizations. You can run the race anytime before March 19 and post a pic to the Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Committee Facebook page. Registration forms are available by emailing Jennifer Wegener at the Emporia Recreation Center.
Participating in the parade is free, but those wishing to enter a float need to fill out a parade application. You can find that application on the group’s Facebook page.
Although some adjustments have been made this year, Lowery said she’s excited to see everyone tonight and during events on March 19.
“It’s a very fun event,” she said. “I just hope everyone comes out.”
