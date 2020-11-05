Lyon County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a new public health order mandating the use of masks in public spaces and limiting all mass gatherings to 45 people following a steady increase in areawide COVID-19 cases beginning late last week.
The order is set to take effect Friday, Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 14 unless revisited by the board and will not supersede any requirements outlined in separate mandates by the City of Emporia.
“Effective November 6, 2020, any person in Lyon County shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering when they are in the following situations:” the order states. “Inside, or in line to enter any indoor public space; obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including but not limited to a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic or blood bank; waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private care service or ride-sharing vehicle; and while outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.”
The order also outlines a range of separate requirements for businesses and organizations.
“Also effective November 6, 2020, all business or organizations in Lyon County must require all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or other face covering when: employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time; employees are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others; employees are working in or walking through common areas such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking facilities; customers, members, visitors or members of the public are in a facility managed by the business or organization; and when employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.”
No monetary fines or other legal punishments are listed for individuals failing to meet mask requirements. Exemptions from mask wearing are also included in the text for children five and under; persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability the prevents them from wearing face coverings; and all who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service (including eating and drinking).
Having utilized much of the same structure as past county health orders, the new document’s most significant difference can be found in updated rules regarding long-term care facilities.
“A long-term care facility shall prohibit all visitors until further order of the Lyon County Board of Health or Health Officer,” the section reads. “For the purposes of this order ‘long-term care facility’ means a nursing home, home for the aged, [an] adult foster care facility or assisted living facility.”
Thursday’s order was drafted after commissioners received input from a range of invited healthcare officials (with representatives from the Flint Hills Community Health Center being unable to attend the meeting due to ongoing COVID response activities).
Newman Regional Health staff warned that while the hospital itself had not experienced much of a problem with availability of beds and other COVID-related resources so far during the pandemic, the possibility of virus-related strain would likely rise along with an expected increase in patient traffic over the next few months. Much of the hospital’s issue right now, staff said, surrounded the “downstream effect” of the virus.
“I had a patient just last week who had to wait several hours before being transferred to [Wesley Medical Center in Wichita]’s emergency department instead of to a bed in the hospital for a bleed of the stomach,” said Newman Regional Health Chief of Staff Alana Longwell. “We don’t have the ability to manage those acute bleeds here, and Wesley as well as [Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka] was full. So, those are the medical problems we’re running into as a result of COVID. Right now, it’s more of that downstream effect.”
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope was also in attendance to discuss the matter of the order’s enforceability, saying it would be difficult to have his deputies take on anything more than a “educational role” in the event of a violation.
“The current order [for the City of Emporia] has all sorts of exemptions and that makes it hard to determine things out in the field...” Cope said. “How does a law enforcement officer determine someone has that anxiety or another legitimate reason not to be wearing a mask?... Ultimately, it's going to come back to the fact that if we write a ticket, the county attorney will have to evaluate that and the courts will have to evaluate that... It’s really difficult to truly enforce.”
County Attorney Marc Goodman added that he would be unwilling to allocate the county’s legal resources to prosecute such cases, pointing to the fact that many other, “more important” court proceedings had already experienced delays due to the pandemic. He also asked healthcare officials whether or not they believed COVID-19 would ever fully disappear or simply become a normal part of the yearly flu season moving forward, to which they agreed would likely be the case.
“That will tie up our system incredibly down the line if I have to put attorneys on two- and three-hour hearings over whether somebody was exempt from wearing a mask or not,” Goodman said. “I’m not saying to just ignore it and not mandate masks as a government … [but] I’ve got murderers and child rapists out there that are more damned important to me than masks. I’ll put that bluntly. There’s plenty of crime out there that is way more important to me than if a few people die from the disease. I’m sorry, and I know that’s a blunt way of putting it, but I have to weigh a balance here. I don’t like having to make decisions like that. It sucks, but there’s only so much time.”
A full copy of the county’s new health order will be posted to lyoncounty.org/index under the “Press Releases” tab in the coming days. In the meantime, those with questions can contact the courthouse at 620-341-4380 or call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 620-341-3205.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
- Heard an initial announcement of resignation from Commissioner Dan Slater due to health reasons. Slater said he plans to resign after the county canvasses the results of the 2020 election next week, but will need to submit formal paperwork before the move goes through. He is set to be replaced on the board by newly-elected commissioner Doug Peck.
- Renewed the county’s disaster declaration for a period of 63 days until Jan. 7. Extended now for the fourth time, the declaration allows the county to receive state and federal financial reimbursement due to costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
- Approved a funding grant for Lyon County Area Transportation for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of $232,119.
(2) comments
Good work and thank you, County Commission. It's late in the game for this action, as james mentioned earlier. Still this is an important action and is critical for reducing the rate of spread of this contagion.
Atty. Goodman is correct in highlighting some of the legal difficulties associated with enforcement mask mandates. However, to assert that the tradeoff is that a few people will die is counterproductive. Nor are we talking about just a few people. Thus far 41 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives and we are in the 3rd wave of the pandemic that has already exceeded the levels from this spring. It didn't have to be this way if federal, state and local officials had been willing to follow the recommendations of the doctors and scientists rather than attempt to play down the severity of the illness and relentless claim that the virus would disappear or that the country is turning the corner on containment.
