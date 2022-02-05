USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is asking the community for input and feedback on how to use the district’s ESSER III funding, and there’s still time to participate in the survey.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund came into existence in 2020 and 2021 after Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion in education aid. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each state receives funds “based on the same proportion that each state receives under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act Title-IA.”
ESSER III funding is targeted to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students by mitigating learning losses, supporting social-emotional needs and ensuring safe in-person learning for students.
“It’s a little bit different than ESSER I and ESSER II in that it’s not all just focused on mitigation strategies,” said Judy Stanley, associate executive director of teaching and learning for USD 253. “Those were, ‘What do we need to get schools going? What kind of technology resources do kids need?’ This one is more of a continuation of that, but also to address any type of learning loss that might be out there, and what can we do to help staff with a continuation of services.”
Because the ESSER III grant application requires stakeholder input, she said it was a good opportunity to increase collaboration between the district and the community.
According to an email sent to school families Wednesday, an application will be sent to the Kansas Department of Education using the input and engagement from stakeholders on how to “best use” the funds.
Stanley said district administrators began brainstorming areas in which the funding would be helpful. With math and reading scores on a decline across the board, she said the district began “thinking about how we might support staff and how to support families as well.”
“One of the reasons we chose math and ELA is beause we have the data that supports that we need better resources in the hands of our teachers and we need to find something that we know is consistent throughout the district,” she said. “That’s how kids succeed, is when you have a consistent curriculum and resources to support it — and have evidence behind them. That’s key for us is finding a resource that has evidence behind it.”
Stanley said the ESSER III funds are a good opportunity to address learning loss in a way that doesn’t hit the district’s budget directly.
“The money’s not there right now to attend to that,” she said.
The district would purchase core math curriculum tools and make use of Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling Training. LETRS “complements and supports the implementation of programs aligned with scientifically-based reading research” with modules focusing on phonology, phoneme awareness, phonics, the writing system (orthography), vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.” The training also aligns with the state’s dsylexia initiative.
Some ideas administrators have come up with so far include extended learning opportunities that occur throughout the school year, rather than waiting for summer learning sessions. The idea, Stanley said, was to intervene now rather than waiting to get students caught up.
She said the district is also looking at different summer programming that maybe doesn’t look like a typical summer school session. Another option would be an afterschool program that hits on academic components. The district would partner with another entity. Currently, USD 253 partners with the Emporia Arts Council and has worked with the Emporia Recreation Center.
“Daycare is really hard for families in our community, so if we can enhance that program with some of our ESSER funds, we would like to do that,” Stanley said.
She said the biggest decline in scores has come since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s been important to address those learning losses and meet the needs of district students.
Administrators have also included a plan that continues premium pay — a benefit that has been offered to every staff member the last couple of years with ESSER I and II funds.
Stanley said they are also looking at ways to incentivize substitute teacher applications as a way to help build up the substitute teacher pool.
“We’re also looking at our digital platform,” she said. “We purchased quite a bit to help with the remote instruction that happened last year and we want to reevaluate and look at those tools, and see if those are things that teachers still need or value.”
Surveys should be completed by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The survey can be found online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSey7x5IYvBYE-74VT2EgdaeO2A887QQGrcBtsTPNSdQwgM29A/viewform.
Stanley acknowledged that there was a “tight timeframe” for the surveys to be completed. All applications must be submitted to the Kansas Department of Education, commissioner task force and Kansas State Board of Education for approval.
“The ESSER III application and process is a lot more intense than ESSER I and II,” she said. “The sooner we can submit it to the state, the sooner they’ll have it to consider.”
Stanley added that the district is already seeing responses to the survey come in.
“This is probably the best, immediate response that we’ve ever had [to a survey],” she said. “We had about 300 people who have completed the survey in a 24-hour time period. We just want to get as much feedback as we can from the community.”
Stanley said it’s also important for stakeholders to know that the funding really can’t be spent on everything.
“We don’t have a lot of freedom with it but the more guidance for ESSER III does help us as we continue to move ahead and identify things for our students,” she said.
Community members are welcome to submit questions during a live question and answer session to discuss questions from the survey at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The livestream can be accessed at https://sites.google.com/usd253.net/livestream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.