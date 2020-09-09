Lyon County Public Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new recoveries, Wednesday afternoon, dropping the number of active cases back down to 88.
The report brings the total number of reported cases to 951, including 843 recoveries and 19 deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 16 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Wednesday marked the first day since the pandemic came to Kansas in March that KDHE began publicly reporting the names and locations of businesses and organizations identified as COVID hot spots. Previously, local health officials were limited in what information could be released as it was considered classified.
According to KDHE, the three largest clusters currently associated with Lyon County were based at Simmons Pet Food (66 cases), Holiday Resort (88 cases) and Emporia State University (six cases).
The information differed with the cluster information provided by Lyon County Public Health, Wednesday afternoon.
That information said out of 158 total cases related to private industry, there were six active cases and one death. In long-term care, there were eight active cases, 12 deaths and 14 death certificates pending review out of 158 total cases.
In cases related to colleges and universities, there were 38 total cases with 30 active cases.
According to the Associated Press, the state identified 117 active clusters, involving 5,099 cases, 192 hospitalizations and 63 deaths.
The information was released hours after several large Kansas business groups released a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly asking her not to identify specific clusters, saying it could harm businesses as they try to recover from the pandemic.
“We are unsure what the benefit of this disclosure offers, other than a public shaming of businesses where an outbreak occurs,” Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said in the letter.
The letter was signed by the Chamber, Associated General Contractors of Kansas, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Bankers Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, The Builders Association and Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
State health department director Dr. Lee Norman said the state decided to release specific active cluster cases in response to continuing requests from citizens who want to make informed decisions and to assess their personal risk and reduce the virus spread.
“We want (businesses) to be successful and have safe environments for people to go,” he said. "Whether it's working or shopping or eating, we want people to be safe."
Seven active clusters were identified at meatpacking plants, with 2,159 cases leading to 76 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. The largest outbreaks were in Dodge City, with 647 cases at a National Beef plant and 594 cases at a Cargill plant there.
The cases have rippled through Dodge City, where the city hall had 13 active cases and the school district has 27 active cases, according to the state data.
But Ernestor De La Rosa, assistant city manager for Dodge City, said Wednesday the city currently has only two employees with active cases, who are now in quarantine. And a school spokeswoman said the district believes it has eight students and two staff members with current active cases.
Asked whether he knew how the city employees were infected, De La Rosa replied “It is all over the place, I believe. Obviously, we are exposed everywhere in our community.”
Correctional facilities reported seven active clusters with 1,179 cases, six hospitalizations but no deaths. The Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita had 491 of the active cases, with Hutchinson Correctional Center reporting 403 active cases.
The most deaths from active cases — 49 — were recorded at long-term care facilities, where 57 clusters resulted in 623 active cases and 79 hospitalizations.
Both the Kansas State and Kansas football teams were named as active clusters, and 26 active clusters with 425 cases reported at eight universities and colleges, and at seven Kansas State fraternities or sororities.
Kansas reported 47,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 495 deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 494 cases and 10 deaths since Monday.
