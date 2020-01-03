Clifford D. Hutchinson of Emporia died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. He was 72.
Cliff was born on May 14, 1947 in Strawn the son of Samuel Andrew and Marian Hazel Baxter Hutchinson. He married Trudy A. Gruber on December 19, 1970 in Lebo, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: wife, Trudy A. Hutchinson of Emporia; daughter, Karen Hutchinson of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Jackie (Pat) Hutchinson of Rantoul, Harold (Beth) Hutchinson of Norman, Oklahoma, Marvin (Linda) Hutchinson of Wellsville, and Orville Hutchinson of Lebo; sisters, Patricia Dalby of Burlington, Melva (Lyman) Selby of Emporia, Kathleen Hutchinson of Lebo, Sharyl (Bill) Bolyard, and Joyce Nihiser of Osage City, Kansas. Cliff is also survived by many nieces and nephews who all claim to be his favorite.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Hutchinson and Samuel Hutchinson; sister, Eleanor Powell.
Cliff served in the United States Army. For many years he was a carpenter at Emporia Construction & Remodeling in Emporia. He was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and the Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars both of Emporia.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. The family will greet friends and family an hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions to the Lyndon High School for the Honor Flight can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
