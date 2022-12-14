The last of three abandoned puppies found in the countryside east of Emporia was heading to a new home Wednesday. But the discovery has the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office concerned.
“It’s people dumping them,” said Felipe Perez, Animal Control Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “These puppies are very scared. They’re not nippy. They’re not mean. ... They were very sweet, though, once you got them calmed down.”
The trio was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Within an hour, all three females were claimed by new owners. But they still had to receive hours of care by the Lyon County Jail staff.
“We couldn’t take them to the shelter. We were told they were full,” Perez said Wednesday morning.
A message to the Emporia Animal Shelter was not immedialtely returned.
Thankfully for the animals, the Sheriff’s Office has what Perez calls a “large kennel” for keeping strays and discoveries.
“We gave them some blankets, some food and water,” Perez said. They also were allowed outside to “do their business.”
One puppy was not picked up until Wednesday because the new owner had to prepare their home for it.
“There is a stray hold on animals that are picked up,” Perez said. “We explain to them that there’s a chance that an owner could come forward. ... But after the 72 hours is over, then they would be considered their pets.”
The puppies were reported to law enforcement Monday afternoon, but Perez said deputies could not find them. A second check by a deputy tracked them down along Road 170 before dawn Tuesday.
“They were just scared. ... like they hadn’t had much human interaction,” Perez said.
Perez urged owners to have their pets spayed or neutered, “so we don’t have litters of puppies getting dumped out in the county.”
While some dogs simply find holes in fences and wander away for what some people call “adventures,” Perez noted other animal owners “simply let their dogs run.” He wishes they wouldn’t.
“It’s hard to respond to calls for dogs at large when you have nowhere to take them,” Perez explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.