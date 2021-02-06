Ruth and Jack Scoggin of Hartford are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary next week.
Ruth Bower and Jack Scoggin were married Feb. 18, 1951 at the home of the bride’s parents, Mabel and Dewey Bower, in rural Cottonwood Falls.
The Scoggins have been farmers in the Hartford area since their marriage.
Mr. Scoggin was employed by Thomas Lumber Company, the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department, Dolly Madison Bakery and the U.S. Postal Service.
Mrs. Scoggin became an licensed practical nurse after raising a family of five children and was employed by the Hartford Manor, Newman Memorial Hospital, Emporia Rest Home and the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
The couple’s children are Jo Ann (Rick) Kuhlmann of Olpe, Jerry (Mona) Scoggin of Hartford, Donna (Jim) Wolf of Burlington, David (Debbie) Scoggin of Emporia and Ron Scoggin of Hartford. They have 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family requests cards be sent to their parents to help them celebrate this happy occasion. Cards may be sent to the couple at 2191 Road 105, Hartford, KS, 66854.
