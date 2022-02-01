Randy L. Briar of Emporia died on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home. He was 54.
Randy was born on December 10, 1967 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Gary and Donnia Baucom Briar. He married Debbie Gerety on October 8, 1993 in Emporia, Kansas. Randy and Debbie made their home on an acreage between Emporia and Lebo.
Randy will be greatly missed by his wife, Debbie Briar of the home; twin brother, Rusty Briar of Emporia; fur babies, RZR and Bullit; nephew, Cody Briar and girlfriend Ashleigh Burdorf of Kansas City, Missouri and by numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many good friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Randy loved spending time with family and friends at Little Sahara Sand Dunes and doing pretty much anything outdoors. He was a huge Oklahoma Sooners fan. One of his favorite things was spending time hanging out playing cards or swapping stories with his lifelong friends. He liked to teach friends’ kids skills they might not get from books, whether it was how to ride a 4-wheeler or play a sport or learning simple mechanical skills.
Randy worked for Detroit Diesel from 1992 to 2013.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions to Team Schnak (a local partner of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences can be left at www.robertsblue.com.
