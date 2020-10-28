After eight years in the community, Orange Leaf is the latest business to announce a closing date.
The popular frozen yogurt store, located at 1114 Commercial St., Suite C, made the announcement on Facebook Oct. 25. It will remain open through Saturday.
“It is with great sadness to announce Orange Leaf will be closing its doors permanently at the end of this week,” the post read. “So, please stop by and see us one last time. We appreciate all of our loyal customers through the years, and we will miss all of you!”
With nearly 200 shares, 70 comments and 200 Facebook reactions — the community was heartbroken — many people expressed sadness and shared bittersweet memories from their visits at Orange Leaf.
Others wondered why the business was closing.
“Ownership decided timing was right to close the store and focus on family and other business ventures,” Orange Leaf’s current local ownership said in a statement to The Gazette. “We would like to thank the community, loyal guests and the best staff for the years of support.”
Channon Farrell, Crista Grimwood and Frannie Walburn opened Orange Leaf on Nov. 19, 2012, offering 16 flavors and multiple toppings to choose from. The mission statement was to promote community and family by providing a great tasting, sensible, frozen dessert made just for you, by you, in an environment that is visually uplifting as it was welcoming.
Seth and Tara Davis purchased the business in May 2015.
Both former and current owners hoped OL to be the place where the community can gather after church, school, sporting events or fundraisers to be together.
Orange Leaf will be open 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. today - Friday and 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday.
