Earlier this week, the Lyon County Commission voted to renew the county’s public health services contract with the Flint Hills Community Health Center.
The 2-0 vote (Commissioner Dan Slater recently resigned from the board due to health reasons) was a welcome surprise after commissioners Rollie Martin and Scott Briggs flirted with the idea of bringing Newman Regional Health in on the contract.
In the middle of a pandemic.
After commissioners had already approved a budget with FHCHC earlier in the summer that included funding for Lyon County Public Health. The reasoning? Money. Martin said he had no dissatisfaction with the services being provided by the health center. Rather, it was his goal to find “the best deal for the taxpayers,” during a Nov. 18 meeting of the commission. While this is normally something I would agree with, I find the logic somewhat astounding during a worldwide crisis. When, as of this writing, 47 of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19 and more than 560 were still sick.
During that same meeting, NRH CEO Bob Wright said the hospital would prefer to take over the contract once the virus was under better control. He, too, expressed apprehension about taking over in the middle of a pandemic ... but that did not stop the hospital from submitting a bid in the first place.
“We think it would be a better transition for the county if we work together during the transition period because there’s other grant dollars involved with public health that we wouldn’t want to see end prematurely,” Wright said during the meeting. “That’s our major concern, but we’re certainly flexible as far as a start date.”
FHCHC CEO Renee Hively, who also serves as the County Health Officer, was rightly unimpressed with suggestions of her agency continuing to work without a contract.
Ultimately, the commission backtracked and FHCHC ended up with the contract, which will be up for review each year.
The timing of the process, with so much happening in our community, leaves many questions unanswered because it seemed to come out of the blue.
After voting on the contract, Wednesday, Martin called for transparency with Lyon County Public Health. I believe our commissioners should practice more of what they preach here.
Be more transparent with your constituents about what happened here, and why you felt it was appropriate to even pursue a new public health provider in the middle of a pandemic.
We deserve to know.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
Posted on wrong story - please delete.
This is an excellent example of why politicians should listen to medical professionals and stop trying to legislate things they don't comprehend.
The KDHE hasn't officially published 2019 numbers yet but they have finalized 2018 and I will use those numbers. They can be found here:
https://www.kdheks.gov/phi/as/2018/2018_Annual_Summary.pdf - around page 134.
First you notice abortion isn't listed as a cause of death..and shame on you for trying to make it such. Deaths in 2018 ranked:
1. Heart disease, 5,744 - 477.6/mo.
2. Cancer, 5,520 - 460/mo.
3. Lower respiratory disease, 1,826 - 152.2/mo.
4. Accidents, 1,512 - 126/mo.
5. Stroke, 1,277 - 106.4/mo.
6. Alzheimer's Disease, 887 - 73.9/mo.
The numbers from 2018 are at least similar to what you reported...but you completely failed to list them in relationship to time. For instance, 5,744 people that died from heart disease in 2018 were across 12 months or 477.6 per month. The 1,529 Covid deaths (as of 11/28/2020) didn't start until mid-March which would work out to 179.88/mo. and climbing. That would make SARS-CoV-2 the 3rd cause of death in this state which is also where it ranks nation-wide.
You claim the government shouldn't be taking steps to protect the public health. I completely disagree, as do most of the medical professionals. I wonder if you are making that claim only because it's convenient for this situation and don't really mean it? Are you going to vote to legalize cannabis? All other drugs? How about prostitution? All of those laws were put into place "to protect public health".
This statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) sums up how we keep this virus from turning into another 1918 pandemic where 1/3rd of the world was infected and 50 million died:
"We have to sort of shake each other by the collar and say, 'take a look at what's going on. Look at the data. It speaks for itself. Let's put aside these extraordinary excuses for not doing it when we're dealing with a situation that's not trivial. You know, we have 225,000 deaths. The modeling tells us we're going to get a hundred or more thousand as we get into the winter. That is just something that's unacceptable."
As our representative it is your responsibility to listen to all of your constituents, not just a small circle of supporters.
