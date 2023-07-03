James Roscoe Grier III, 84, retired Chairman of Eby Construction Company, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 7, at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James R., Jr. and Jean Grier; and son, Bradley Grier. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn; sons, Michael (Teresa) and Kurt (Jill) Grier; daughter, Jennifer Grier; grandsons, Tyler, Mathew, Dakota (Sarah), Dylan (Amy), and Nicholas Grier; granddaughter, Brittany Edwards; great grandchildren, Everest, Gwynnivere, Bayne, Makgreggor and Harper Grier; sister, Kathy (Bruce) Clark; and brothers, Chuck (Susie) Grier and Chris (Amanda) Grier.
Jim was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 1938 and graduated from Wichita East High in 1955. Jim and Carolyn met at a Sunday school class at FUMC in the 8th grade and were married in 1959. Jim graduated from Kansas State University in 1960.
During Jim’s 55-year career with Eby Construction, he was involved in a range of business ventures across the United States and was able to work side-by-side with his father, father-in-law, brother, brothers-in-law, and two of his sons. Jim’s contributions to iconic Wichita area projects through Eby Construction include First United Methodist Church, Titan 2 Missile Silos, Century II, the Downtown Wichita Library, and Fourth National Bank (Ruffin) building. He was involved in billions of dollars of construction projects across the nation in his executive role.
Jim spent his free time on several hobbies including collecting model train cars and spending time at his ranch in the Flint Hills. In Wichita, he was an active community leader in numerous charitable and community groups including a lifelong involvement with the Boy Scouts of America. Other notable organizations include serving on the Kansas Board of Regents, past Director of the Associated General Contractors of Kansas (and AGC National), past Board member of the former Fourth Financial Corporation, past Captain of the Wichita Wagon Masters, Downtown Wichita Rotary Club, the Wichita Crime Commission, Young Presidents Organization, the Wichita Wine and Food Society, the Chaine Des Rotisseurs, Bulls & Bears, and the Grumpy Old Men.
Jim had a passion for Kansas State University both in Engineering and Football. His efforts earned him the College of Engineering Alumni Fellow, and he was installed as a College of Engineering Hall of Fame Inductee. He served on the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees as well as the Civil Engineering Advisory Council. Jim was a proud KSU football season ticket holder for over 6 decades, even during the “darkest of years”. EMAW!
Memorials have been established with: Boy Scouts of America, 3427 N Oliver St., Wichita, KS 67220, or the Wichita Crime Commission, 100 S. Main St., St. 508, Wichita, KS 67202.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Tributes can be made online at: www.dlwichita.com.
