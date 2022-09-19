Special to The Gazette
The City of Emporia Water Treatment Operations will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.
The conversion will begin on Sept. 26, and continue through Oct. 26. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
During the “chlorine burn-out” city water crews will be flushing fire hydrants to move the free chlorine residual throughout the system. If you experience discolored water, please call the Public Works Department; trained department staff will flush fire hydrants in the area until the water is clear.
The use of hot water (shower, washing dishes, etc.) will intensify the chlorine smell. However, the water is safe for drinking.
Why is chloramine used as a disinfectant and what is the benefit of the chlorine burn-out?
Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants. A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of organic matter, and improve the quality of your water overall.
Do other Utilities practice chlorine burn-out?
The “chlorine burn-out” is a common practice used by many public water systems throughout the country so that a satisfactory disinfectant residual can be maintained throughout the distribution system. Chlorine conversions can be used as a preventative strategy; according to a 2016 EPA survey, 25-40% of the utilities that use chloramine reported using free chlorine burns to improve overall quality of water.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
