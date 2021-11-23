Ora Lou Littler, 89, died November 21, 2021, at her home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born March 22, 1932, in Cedar Point, to Clark and Jessie (Harrison) Drinkwater. Lou graduated from Chase County Community High School in 1950. She married Richard Littler on March 4, 1951, in Cottonwood Falls.
Lou was a mother and housewife, employed at Billings Pharmacy, Crofoot Ranch of Saffordville and owner of Lou’s Gift and Jewelry. She later worked at Ford Carry Out in Ford, KS. Lou enjoyed playing bridge, pitch and dominoes at the senior center and bowling. She supported summer baseball, grade school and high school sports, 4-H, Jobs Daughters, K-State sports, National Junior College Basketball Tournament and Sterling Women’s basketball team. Lou was a member of Cottonwood United Methodist Church.
Lou is survived by: son, David Littler of Ford; sister, Alice Miller of Newton; son-in-law, Don Schroeder of Lewis; granddaughters, Sara Moore and husband Rob of Merritt Island, FL, Lesley Schroeder of Bellingham, WA, Tiffany Littler of Topeka; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on March 29, 2006; daughter, Kathy Schroeder; brothers, Orlo, Burt, Harold Drinkwater; sister, Lola Thompson; and nephews, Myron and Joe Drinkwater.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Private family burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Toledo Township, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church or Chase County Senior Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home,
PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
