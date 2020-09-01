Several area women who preserve, protect and celebrate the Flint Hills were featured in a new documentary which premiered on KTWU, Sunday afternoon.
Produced by Prairie Hollow Productions, “Prairie Women: Engaging Women of the Flint Hills” includes women with a variety of interests and vocations, united by their love of the Flint Hills.
The women include ranchers, musicians, artists and educators — all whom were interviewed between 2017-2018.
Viewers are introduced to Jane Koger in the first segment. A Chase County native, Koger and her sister, Kay, bought their own ranch in 1979, and implemented “kinder, gentler ranching” practices.
In the 1980s, Koger became interested in her greatest natural resource — the grass growing on her land. She created a program called Prairie Women, a residential program in which women are paid to come work the ranch.
“The thing that I learned from Prairie Women, because people always thought that was just a one-way street, they were having a great time, but number one, it allowed me to stay on the ranch but still have interaction with all kinds of people. So that was enjoyable for me. It expanded my world, even though I was staying in a single place,” she said.
Symphony on the Prairie grew out of Prairie Women. Based on an idea Koger had, a classical music orchestra composed entirely of women performed the first concert in 1994 at The Homestead ranch.
Women have likewise played a key role in the establishment and operation of the concert series’ successor, Symphony in the Flint Hills, which presented its first collaboration with the Kansas City Symphony in the summer of 2006.
In addition to running a ranch and raising two children alongside her husband, Jim, the late Cathy Hoy was instrumental in creating and building Symphony in the Flint Hills.
Explaining her interest in preserving the Tallgrass prairie and educating people about it, Hoy said, “If you care about the wildflowers, then you want this [the Flint Hills prairie] to exist. If you understand how cattle grazing has contributed to the preservation of the Flint Hills, then you understand why ranching matters. It’s just a total package, a total complex system. Knowing and understanding that makes people appreciate it more.”
The next generation of Hoy women are also featured in the documentary. Cathy’s daughter Farrell Hoy Jenab is a frequent educational presenter during the Symphony in the Flint Hills. Daughter-in-law Gwen Hoy and granddaughter Josie are both ranchers at the Flying W Ranch, a guest ranch resort with Cathy’s son, Josh.
Singer-songwriter and rancher Annie Wilson shares some of her history as a Flint Hills transplant — she is originally from Wichita — as well as her current passion, The Flint Hills Map Project.
The Flint Hills Map Project, available to schools through the Flint Hills Discovery Center, is designed to teach area students about the Flint Hills and the unique area in which they live.
“I just think there’s some creative ways out there that we can make a way for kids to stay in the Flint Hills … or go somewhere else and then come back,” Wilson said of the project.
Wilson’s daughter, Emily, is a member of popular band The Skirts which is also featured in the documentary. Lead singer and founding member of The Skirts Elexa Dawson co-founded an environmental action group called The Flint Hills Stewards. She and co-founder Cindy Hoedel challenged a proposed injection well for the disposal of saltwater pulled out of the ground in conjunction with oil production.
Noting that this would be taking place less than 15-miles from the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve and only a couple miles from an historic spring on the Santa Fe Trail, The Flint Hills Stewards filed a legal challenged that prompted a hearing on the topic with the Kansas Corporation Commission.
Although the oil company’s application was approved, with some alterations, The Flint Hills Stewards continue to monitor similar applications as well as pursue other action items to preserve the environment.
“A lot of times we feel powerless because we have our government’s rules and regulations,” Dawson said. “And we kind of rely on those I think too much. The whole idea with the Stewards is to take back some of that power as citizens and landowners and caretakers and to claim that responsibility as our own.”
Other women featured include Jill Haukos, originally from South Dakota and now the educational director of the Konza Prairie; Susan Rose, a landscape artist who paints the views from around her home in the Flint Hills; Patty Reece, who restored an historic building in Volland to become an artistic and event venue; Dr. Joyce Thierer, an historian who co-founded Ride Into History, providing live, first-person narratives of women from the area’s past; and Heather Brown, park ranger at Chief of Interpretation at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
Each of the women included in the documentary has a unique connection to the Flint Hills, and all are committed to celebrating and preserving some aspect of the area, from the landscape to the culture to the history and all the women who have contributed to it.
“Regardless of where you’re born or where you grow up, you have a certain connection with a certain kind of landscape,” Reece says at the end of the program. “For some people, it’s mountains. For some people, it’s ocean. And for a few of us, it’s the prairie. It doesn’t blow you over. It’s soulful. It’s just very beautiful.”
DVD copies of “Prairie Women: Engaging Women of the Flint Hills”, which also includes the documentary “The Tallgrass Prairie: A Flint Hills Love Story”, can be purchased at prairiehollow.net/dvd. Rental options are also available.
