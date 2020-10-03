Debra (Dillon) Toso, age 65, of Pelican Rapids, MN, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the staff of Riverfront on Main.
Debra Lynn was born December 31, 1954 in Pelican Rapids, MN, to Donald and Marcelyn (Lynnes) Dillon. She attended school in Pelican Rapids, graduating from Pelican Rapids High School in 1973. On June 22, 1974 Debra married Dale Toso at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Following her graduation, she moved to Emporia, Kansas where she worked at Agler and Gaeddert, CPAs, as an administrative manager. She was employed there for 29 years until she retired in April 2017. On Memorial Day weekend of 2017, Debra and Dale returned to their hometown of Pelican Rapids. Dale Toso passed away on December 27, 2018.
Debra enjoyed gardening, antiquing, decorating, cooking, baking, canning, reading, camping, boating and water-skiing. She will be remembered for her canned stewed tomatoes, they were considered a prize possession. During Christmas time Debra would make many kinds of Christmas cookies for everyone to enjoy. Much of her free time was spent with her family and friends.
Debra is survived by her two children, Chelsea (Cody) Toso-Fuller and Justin (Caitlin) Toso and their two children Oliver and Ava; brothers, Kevin (Vickie) Dillon and Gary (Kris) Dillon; sisters, Tammy (Paul) Bakken and Patti (Michael Fraedrich) Dillon; mother-in-law, Gladys Toso; sister-in-law, Diane (Craig) Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. pending outdoors at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN (weather permitting). Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota with Pastor Michael Bullerl. Interment will be in Pelican Valley Cemetery.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.
