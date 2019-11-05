Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Disorderly conduct, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 9:17 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Battery law enforcement officer, 500 Mechanic St., 12:18 p.m.
Injury accident, Industrial Rd. & W. 18th Ave., 1:32 p.m.
Communications offense, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:44 p.m.
Communications offense, 1300 East St., 2:33 p.m.
Hit & run pedestrian, 900 Woodland St., 2:56 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 12th Ave. & Magic Circle Dr., 3:43 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 2300 Industrial Rd., 4:48 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. South Ave. & Cottonwood St., 3:26 p.m.
Injury accident, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 8:50 p.m.
Locate attempt, 2300 Industrial Rd., 7:04 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Saturday
Suspicious vehicle, 1000 Lawrence St., 1:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave & Prairie St., 2:48 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 3:00 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 Riverview Cir., 3:28 a.m.
Warrant activity, N. Hwy. 99, 12:41 p.m.
Sunday
Medical assist, location and time redacted
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. & Merchant St., 12:03 a.m.
Traffic stop, 300 W. 6th Ave., 1:00 a.m.
Traffic stop, 300 Commercial St., 2:12 a.m.
Illegal burning, 10 S. Neosho St., 10:12 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 600 Sherman St., 9:43 a.m.
Sex offense, location and time redacted
Communications offense, W. 6th Ave. & Neosho St., 3:32 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Hit & run pedestrian, 105 W. 12th Ave., 6:44 p.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, 500 S. East St., 7:38 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, Road 345 & Road H2, Allen, 7:29 p.m.
Agency assist, 2200 Road H5, Americus, 7:37 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1100 Road R., 10:20 p.m.
Saturday
Agency assist, 400 Mechanic St., 12:00 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Warrant activity, N. Hwy. 99, 12:41 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:57 p.m.
Sunday
Hit & run pedestrian, 700 Road 110, 9:48 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 3200 N. Hwy. 99, Admire, 6:41 p.m.
Monday
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Credit card fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 9:46 a.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 900 Rural St., 8:49 a.m.
Burglary - in progress, 400 W. 5th Ave., 12:13 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 Eastgate Plaza Dr., 12:54 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Vehicle burglary, 600 Commercial St., Hartford, 9:35 a.m.
Courts
Jacob Ramirez, 919 West St., leave scene unattended, Oct. 31
Margery Gallmeister, 143 Road 155, improper lane change, Oct. 31
Benjamin Edwards, 1214 Walnut St., battery law enforcement officer, Nov. 1
Whitney Lewis, 1019 Walnut St., follow too close, Nov. 1
Victoria Madrigal, 118 West St., domestic battery & criminal damage, Nov. 1
Reyna Madrigal, 1745 Bankhead Hwy., Carrollton, GA, domestic battery, Nov. 1
Brookelyn Janssen, 610 N.E. Main, Melvern, minor in possession, Nov. 2
Destiney Massey, 20944 S. Adams Rd., minor in possession, Nov. 2
Tony Robinson, 1018 Chestnut St., possession of marijuana & drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, Nov. 2
Vinson Shabazz, 1839 Merchant St., right turn & DUI, Nov. 3
Claudia Chaparro-Ayala, 7726 E. 31st Cir., minor in possession, Nov. 3
Javier Morales-Laboy, 6 Merchant St., driving without lights, interference with law enforcement officer & no driver’s license, Nov. 3
Zachariah Carson, 945 Hutchison Blvd., Hutchison, trespassing & obstruct, Nov. 3
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
