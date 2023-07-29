In my last column, I described my recent ordeal with open-heart surgery, which happened because of poor choices about food and exercise. Unlike the cliche about men, I did not wait until my heart failed to seek medical care. I sought help when I felt an odd pain in both arms that didn’t correspond to any exertion or injury. But, as much as I would like to make it sound like I’m more responsible than the average male, the truth is much more sinister.
I went to my cardiologist simply because I had already met the high deductible, now a mainstay of our privatized health insurance system.
To be sure, I was having pain. But without having met my deductible, I would not have sought care. Having public healthcare as a right would enable Americans to receive the healthcare they need, at the time they need it, regardless of socioeconomic status.
So, as much as I would like to take credit for sounding the alarm early enough that my heart was repaired before any damage occurred because I was listening to my body, the truth is that I was only willing to pursue my concerns because the current healthcare system with its high-deductible plans incentivises patients to pay attention to their health issues only once their deductible has been met.
Had I not met my deductible, I would not have pursued my arm pain. And who knows where that might have led? The cardiothoracic surgeon who performed my double bypass and aortic valve replacement was adamant that I was within six months of a “catastrophic cardiac event.” Thanks to my deductible being met, I have an optimistic prognosis following 12 weeks of cardiac rehab. I might even be able to quit taking some of the hypertension medications I’ve been on for years.
If I were lucky enough to survive that “event,” who knows what my prognosis would have been. My heart would have been damaged to some extent which would have lowered the quality of my life, impacting all of those around me, including my writing collaborator.
More importantly, it would have raised my annual medical costs as I would be destined to max out my deductible almost every year due to the increased number of medications, monitoring visits, and diagnostic tests necessary. Of course, once I pass the 65-year-old threshold, these higher costs would shift to Medicare.
The reality of the American healthcare system with its private insurers covering most people poorly, and Medicare and Medicaid covering our senior and indigent populations, is that it simply doesn’t work because it doesn’t focus on healthy outcomes.
To be sure, individuals within the healthcare system DO care about outcomes. There was not a person involved in my diagnosis, treatment, and recovery at LIberty Hospital who didn’t care about my outcome. These dedicated and caring professionals worked tirelessly to improve my health. Even the hospital housekeeper checked with me to make sure I would not have a reaction to any of the chemicals she used to keep my room clean.
But caring people cannot make up for a dysfunctional and uncaring system. Particularly because they will not even see the many people who DON’T meet their deductible, and so DON’T see their doctor, and DON’T get the critical care they need.
It’s time we discard this system and its focus on profit (particularly by the insurance and pharmaceutical industries) in favor of one that is freely accessible by all, and that focuses on healthy outcomes. In short, we need a public healthcare system.
It has been proven that public healthcare provides the fairest and most cost-effective means for healthy outcomes for ALL citizens. Public healthcare would give all citizens access to quality care, with costs diminishing over time as our population became healthier. It would eliminate the costly profit centers that exist in modern hospitals. It would also end the insurance companies’ intricate game of hiding the costs that leaves many patients declaring bankruptcy due to unexpected medical bills. Costs would also be lowered thanks to the elimination of the army of people involved in the coding and collection of insurance payments.
Wealthy people who currently pay premium prices for premium coverage will find boutique healthcare still available to them through private clinics and hospitals not a part of the public healthcare system.
“But I don’t want the government in between me and my doctor!” This is one of the arguments made by those politicians and insurance executives whose interest in maintaining the status quo is obvious. The fact is that for the majority of Americans covered by private insurance, often provided through employers, the insurance company stands firmly between you and your doctor, and you have no access to the individuals denying coverage.
Public healthcare would be responsive to all of us through those we elect. The failure of those politicians to adequately provide for our common good would result in their defeat at the polls.
So, take the lesson of my experience and support candidates who are willing to challenge the profit-bloated status quo by finally joining the rest of the modern world in providing public healthcare.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.