HESSTON — For the first half of play on Friday night, neither Emporia High or host Hesston could find any semblance of offense in the first half. The Swathers, however, brought it out of the locker rooms into the third and by the time the Spartans found their shot, it was too late. EHS dropped its second decision in as many days, 40-34.
Much like Thursday night’s loss, the offense struggled to create any consistent attack, save for a fourth-quarter surge in which E-High pushed its way back to a two-possession game.
Defensively, E-High held its own but it couldn’t make enough shots to give the stops more purpose.
“I want us to be so much more able to pressure and be aggressors and we’re not there,” EHS Head Girls Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We pride ourselves on that — our (defensive) stinginess, how much we’re going to make you work for a basket and right now we’re missing some of that.
“Offensively, (we) weren’t good. For a little stretch, it wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t good (either).”
E-High led by a slim 12-10 margin at halftime, but the Swathers went to work in the third, breaking out with a 13-0 run. E-High scored the final four points of the frame, but outside of a small run in the fourth quarter, which cut the deficit to five, the shots were too few and far between.
“We’ve got to step up and stop some people,” Dorsey said of Hesston’s run. “We haven’t found the right combination and we haven’t been able to put five kids on the floor that will do it at the same time consistently. That’s where we’re struggling right now. We have to find those five kids that can do that, that can play that way.”
“We can’t go empty possession for empty possession because down the stretch, so far, all (the other) teams have kids that can make that (big) play. Right now we don’t have that yet.”
The leading culprit for the Swathers was senior Elise Kaiser, who at one point in the third quarter, had more points than Emporia High did as a team. She finished with a game-high 24, including the 1,000th of her career.
“She was ... the focal point we were concerned about, but ...we got hurt in the (defensive) rotation. If we don’t have better on-ball defense, it puts us in a bad situation.”
EHS closed out the third with the final two buckets to reduce its deficit and 3-pointers from Allie Baker and Gracie Gilpin made it a 31-26 contest with less than four minutes in the game. EHS had an opportunity to tighten things even more with a bucket, but a turnover came back in the form of points by Hesston, keeping the Spartans at bay.
“It’s part of growing pains, part of young players developing,” Dorsey said. “We’re on the right track, we just want results faster.”
EHS (2-2) will travel to Washburn Rural on Tuesday.
EHS 5 7 4 18 — 34
HHS 8 2 13 17 — 40
Emporia: Tovar 9, Gilpin 12, Baker 5, Breshears 3.
Hesston: Kaiser 24, Yoder 6, Humphreys 3, Vogt 3, Martin 2, Cooper 2.
