A recall of powdered baby formula is expanding after the death of an infant. But it's not clear if the death and the formula are connected.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday it's adding one lot of Similac PM 60/40 formula to a recall announced in mid-February of other Similac.
Parent company Abbott reports an infant who consumed Similac PM 60/40 died from Cronobacter infection. Yet a test of formula samples was negative for the germ.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cronobacter germs occur naturally in the environment. It can live in powdered foods and cause diarrhea or urinary tract infections in people of all ages.
The original recall included not only Similac, but Alimentum and EleCare formula. An Abbott investigation found Cronobacter “in non-product contact areas” at a plant in Michigan, the CPSC said.
People with questions about the recall can contact Abbott at 800-986-8540.
