NEOSHO RAPIDS - Diane Kay Finley, 67, of Neosho Rapids, passed away peacefully from cancer on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Diane was born on August 20, 1952 at Neosho Rapids, the daughter of Albert F. and Genevieve (Crouch) Verlin. Her oldest first cousin helped to deliver her.
She joined in marriage to Frank Finley, Sr. on February 20, 1970 in Emporia. She was a homemaker and had numerous jobs while raising five children. She was a member of the Neosho Rapids Methodist Church.
Diane will be forever remembered by her husband, Frank, Sr., of the home; four daughters, Stacey Knowles of Ashland, KS, Heather (MJ) Finnerty of Hartford, Lyndsay (Don) Lynn of Ashland and Amber (Tyler) Bernhardt of Iola, KS; a son, Frank (Jessica) Finley, Jr. of Ashland; two sisters, Louise Schroder of Kechi, KS and Juanita Kester of Cashion, OK; fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Roy Stuesman, Glenn Stutesman, Bill Baysinger and Gary Verlin.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Neosho Rapids Methodist Church in Neosho Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford High School Girls Athletics and can be sent to Hartford High School, 100 Commercial St., Hartford, KS 66854. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
