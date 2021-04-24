Emporia Main Street seeks community assistance for its fall installation of three or four new interactive murals downtown.
Several local artist submitted ideas for the next round of murals.
Main Street is asking for community feedback by voting for your favorite concepts. The designs included within this survey will serve as inspiration to the next round of murals and the finished murals will not be exact replicas of the submissions.
The image should make you want to take a picture of it. Vote for your favorites daily between now and May 3 by visiting http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehvlkqd3knq8v7k1/a0239qknukkjm6/questions.
