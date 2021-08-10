On March 30th, 2021, Belva Louise Geyer passed away at her home in St. Louis Missouri.
Belva was a loving wife and mother of four. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 53 years, Jerry Geyer and 4 children, Penny, Brian, Candace and Andrew and their families. She also leaves behind two brothers, David and Lee Overturf.
A memorial will be held at Zion Cemetery in Olpe on August 14th at 10:00 a.m. to be followed by some time to fellowship and celebrate her life at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia.
