Theda Louise Wolford, 96, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
She was born February 2, 1927 in Ottumwa, Kansas the oldest of seven children of Leonard and Opal Summa Siebuhr. Theda attended Hartford High School and graduated with the Class of 1945.
Theda married the love of her life, Billie Stanton Wolford on August 12, 1945 in Hartford. They made their home Southeast of Emporia in 1952. In 1958 they began milking cows and built a Grade (A) Dairy Farm in 1972 that remained operational until 1997. Theda cultivated her love of animals raising pigs for many years with gentle care and lots of love.
In 1962 they purchased the hardware store in Hartford. Theda and Bill worked side by side for 34 years before Bill’s passing on October 1, 1995. Theda soldiered on and continued to operate the Hardware, retiring after more than 50 years of community service. Theda and Bill were instrumental in establishing Hartford Harvest Days and contributed to the community whenever they could. Theda served as the Grand Marshall of Hartford Harvest Days in 2007. They were both members of the Hartford Methodist Church.
Theda will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Michal Ann Russell and her husband Robert of Tecumseh, Kansas; five sons, Clyde Wolford and his wife Denise of Emporia, Craig Wolford and his wife Kara of Hartford, Nelson Wolford and his wife Cherry of San Angelo, Texas, Dana Wolford of Durham, Kansas and Emil Wolford and his wife Saowalak of Hartford; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson that is on the way; two sisters, Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey Zigler of Columbus, Georgia; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard, Buford and Eldon as well as a sister, Carma Grace Hollar.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Hartford Methodist Church. She will be buried next to her husband Billie in Hartford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Hartford Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.