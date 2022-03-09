M. Ray Terrell of Emporia died on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his longtime companion’s house. He was 87.
Ray was born on May 1, 1934 in Grainfield, Kansas the son of Walter F. and Fern Irene (Organ) Terrell. He married Jacqueline Patton in June 1963 in Emporia. They later divorced.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Jennifer S. Terrell of Emporia; companion for over 30 years, Betty Skillett; a sister-in-law, Betty Terrell of Norton, KS, nephew, several nieces and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gene and Kenny Terrell.
Ray owned and operated his own Farmers Insurance in Emporia before going to work for Anderson Insurance Agency. After retirement Ray went to work for Lyon County court services as a Diversion Coordinator and later as a Transport Driver. Ray served in the United States Navy, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12, and the Arab Shriners where he served on the Kansas Shrine Bowl board of directors for 12 years, and was also the East Squad Camp Director for 13 years.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. The family will greet folks an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Emporia State Athletic Department or Shriners Hospital for Children in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
