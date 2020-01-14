Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Hit and run pedestrian, 800 West St., 5:42 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 300 E. Copley Ave., 2:07 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1400 Twilight Dr., 2:16 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:44 p.m.
Family disturbance, address redacted, 8:10 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 900 Road 345, 1:12 p.m.
Injury accident, 1800 Road 340, 4:20 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 300 and Road F, 3:52 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1700 Road 340, 4:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 7th Ave. and Garfield St., 8:05 p.m.
Agency assist - warrant, 1700 Road E, 8:49 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft - late report, 300 E. 7th Ave., 6:48 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Theft - late report, 1900 Road 75, Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Courts
Emily Farrow, 328 N. 7th St., Madison, MIC, Jan. 4
Kim Bastian, 137 W. 12th Ave., theft, Jan. 5
Jenny Crow, 728 Woodland St., failure to yield right of way, Jan. 7
Keenan Barrett, 515 Union St., transport open container, Jan. 8
Alexander Jean-Mary, 3625 W. 18th Ave., possession of marijuana, Jan. 10
Kathie Seastrom, 118 E. 7th Ave., disorderly conduct, Jan. 10
Carlos Cabrera-Gonzalez, 207 Constitution St., speeding and no proof of insurance, Jan. 10
Maria Dikin, 1002 Union St., failure to yield at stop, Jan. 11
Robyn Neese, 211 Mechanic St., speeding (fast for conditions), Jan. 11
Lindsay Sowersby, 320 W. 13th Ave., domestic battery and domestic criminal damage, Jan. 11
Ryan Kurtenbach, 2833 Rio Vista Dr., left of center and DUI, Jan. 12
Kali Holder, 12222 SW. 5th St., Topeka, possession of marijuana, Jan. 12
Klint Williams, 12222 SW. 5th St., Topeka, stop sign and suspended driver’s license, Jan. 12
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
