Good morning! Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the mid-80s and frequent sunshine. Lows will dip down to the low 40s, however.
Our top stories from yesterday:
No new cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, two more recoveries -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2b486230-790d-11ea-baea-3b2ce61001b4.html
Marshall: Social distancing in Kansas is working -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9e7644fe-7901-11ea-b173-d34ad2afd7be.html
Red Cross encourages donations to "flatten the curve" -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_7acfe4a8-7841-11ea-b54f-572baf57922e.html
Top national stories:
Massive effort to get Los Angeles homeless into hotels -
https://apnews.com/460ec428bc33ea479ec030a898664c19
Holdout governors: Some states don't need stay-at-home order -
https://apnews.com/6719e4fdbff2f06d6ece3e84f7eaa1bd
Your uplifting story for today:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donating $1 billion to COVID-19 relief effort -
https://variety.com/2020/digital/news/jack-dorsey-donating-1-billion-of-his-equity-in-square-to-covid-19-relief-efforts-1234573680/
