With a number of community service and fundraising events under their multi-colored belts, the Leap of Faith Martial Arts team has kicked off a new service project — collecting books for inmates of the Lyon County Detention Center.
The idea for the project came from Leap of Faith instructor Madelynne Douglas, who also works at Lyon County Detention Center as a detention officer. Douglas said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for inmates, who already have limited contact with visitors.
“All they have is basically books and TV,” she said. “I just noticed that was something they could get more of; they’re always asking for book exchanges throughout the units and we, of course, sanitize books as they travel from unit to unit.”
Douglas said she brought up the idea to hold a book collection for the detention center to the other instructors at Leap of Faith, who agreed it was a good idea, but there was some hesitation.
“At first we weren’t sure about how the community view of the jail and it isn’t always something people want to talk about,” she said. “But, I think that’s a population that often gets ignored and, as a detention officer, my job is to be a neutral safeguard for those people. I think it’s a really good teaching moment for our kids to hear about people who are in jail and not viewing them as ‘bad people.’”
Douglas said, when she talks to children who comes to Leap of Faith Martial Arts about her job, she reframes comments of her “working with bad guys” to reduce the automatic negative response.
She hopes the book drive helps to reframe some of the negative response as well.
“As someone who works directly with this population all the time, obviously people haven’t made the best possible choices but we can’t expect anything to get better if we’re not working with this population,” Douglas said. “So as a community as a whole, as a city of the county, if we’re just going to ignore this population, how are we expecting it to get better? How are we expecting mass incarceration to change, or how are we expecting to make the world a better place when someone commits a crime?”
Douglas said the only guideline for book donations is they must be paperback. The books will be searched and sanitized when they arrive at the jail, and then distributed. She said books geared toward adult readers are best, but they can be any genre — fiction, nonfiction, mystery, thriller, western, history, sci-fi, self-help, religious and more.
Books can be dropped off any time at E:24/7 Gym, 622 Merchant St., where Leap of Faith Martial Arts is located. If you would like to give the books directly to the Leap of Faith staff, Douglas said classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“There’s so much more to a person than just the ‘criminal’ part,” Douglas said. “My job is to keep them safe, and so I’m also keeping that person safe inside to give them the chance for whatever’s next.”
Those with questions about the book drive can call Leap of Faith Martial Arts at 785-422-5973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.