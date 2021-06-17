The Emporia American Legion Post 5 senior baseball team was swept by Newton in a doubleheader Wednesday evening.
Newton 10, Emporia 2
Fielding errors and hitting struggles doomed Post 5 in its first game against Newton, a 10-2 loss.
Emporia committed seven errors and managed just two hits, spoiling an otherwise quality pitching start from Hunter Redeker.
Only three of the eight runs Redeker allowed in his four innings were earned and he gave up just three hits and two walks to go along with his five strikeouts.
Newton spread its runs throughout the game’s five innings, scoring 2 in the first, one in the second and one in the fourth before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the fifth
Emporia’s two runs came in the top of the third, which at the time drew it within a single run at 3-2. Those runs scored when a Vance Kinsey double scored Cam Geitz and Cade Kohlmeier with two outs.
Aaron Ross had the only other Post 5 hit.
Newton 4, Emporia 2
Post 5 cleaned up its fielding and nearly doubled its number of hits in game two but still came up short, falling to Newton 4-2.
Emporia churned out seven hits and committed just one error in the game, but this time its Achilles heel was the walk, of which it allowed seven.
Newton took the lead when it scored two in the bottom of the second inning. However, Post 5 tied it up in the top of the third when Geitz walked and Kohlmeier homered to left field.
The deadlock broke in the ensuing half-inning when Newton added a run. It would score another in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead 4-2.
Ross started on the mound for Emporia, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on three hits and seven walks with two strikeouts. He was relieved by Vance Kinsey, who threw one inning of no-run, no-hit, no-walk baseball.
Logan Thomas and Bobby Trujillo both went 2-for-3 in the game, while Geitz, Kohlmeier and Ross each had a hit as well.
The Post 5 senior team will return to action this weekend in a triangular against Chase County and Ottawa.
