STRONG CITY — Who says you can’t fit the prairie in your pocket? Soon you will be able to carry a piece of the prairie with a beautiful butterfly in your pocket and it won’t matter if it gets washed.
With much anticipation, the quarter featuring Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is here. On Nov. 5, the U.S. Mint released its 55th America the Beautiful Quarter Three-Coin Set via its website, www.usmint.gov, represented by Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas. The design depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly among a background of Big bluestem and Indian grass, both iconic to the preserve. Educational materials about the preserve’s quarter will be available at the U.S. Mint’s website, as well as information about the quarter’s Designer, Emily Damstra and Sculptor, Renata Gordon. Go to https://www.usmint.gov/learn/educators/coin-program/america-the-beautiful-quarters-lesson-plans to download the materials.
The quarter will be available locally on Nov. 25 at the Lyon County State Bank at two Emporia, KS locations; 902 Merchant St. and 1202 Industrial. A Special Quarter Event will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at each bank location.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks and how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at (620) 273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas .
