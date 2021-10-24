Lyon County has 104 registered sex offenders. Authorities don't want your children to meet any of them, if they go out next weekend to mark Halloween.
Several online options exist to check whether a sex offender lives in your neighborhood.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office recommends downloading the free Offender Watch app. It offers to send alerts if someone potentially dangerous moves into your area.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation keeps its own lists of registered public offenders. Users can enter a specific offender's name or their home address. A community notification option also is available through the KBI website.
A check Sunday by the Gazette found six of the 104 local registered sex offenders are female.
The KBI list also lists registered drug and violent offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.