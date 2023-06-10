A commentary was published May 20-21, 2023 by Mic McGuire that contained several errors that are in need of correction.
CLAIM: The author, Mr. McGuire states. “If you only believe in the Constitution of the United States and that of Kansas, remind Republicans in the Kansas Legislature about the separation of church and state.”
FACT: The phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in our US Constitution, Kansas State Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, nor in any of our country’s founding documents. It is one of the most misunderstood and misapplied phrases.
You might be surprised that the statement came from a personal letter written by President Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut in 1802 (https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-36-02-0152-0006) Jefferson referred to the church being protected from the state, not the other way around. Jefferson was not claiming that religion had no place in politics, government, or the public. The reality is that the claim that this phrase restricted religion to solely the private sphere is just not true.
Jefferson made two points in his letter: 1. He emphasizes people’s right to freedom of religion from the government. Not the government’s protection from the presence of religion. 2. The government should not establish a national religion. This was important because the American colonies had just fought and won their independence from England. The Church of England was the national church and this one religion was imposed on all English subjects. Freedom of religion was so important to the early Pilgrims and Puritans that they risked everything, including their lives to flee England.
Here is the full context of President Jefferson’s letter:
Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.
Jefferson ends this same letter asking for “prayers of protection and blessings of the common father and creator of man.”
It is puzzling that anyone asking others to call their politicians for an erroneous “separation of church and state” should use the title “pastor” during a campaign for public office and wear a clergy collar to the Emporia town hall election debate.
CLAIM: “Others have believed in nature, the stars, the sun, the moon. Some people believe in science, philosophy, and education.”
FACT: All people believe they exist.
CLAIM: “They [Republican lawmakers] are trying to make Kansas in their own image, a racist, sexist, transphobic, patriarchal, full of fear image of themselves.”
SUGGESTION: Rather than resorting to name-calling, let’s talk and debate about real issues.
Deanne Howell,
Emporia
