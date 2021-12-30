Almost a centenarian, Dorothy Irline Lucy, former
longtime resident of Emporia, passed away on December
24, 2021 at Sunnyside Care Center in Peoria, Arizona. She
was born in Olpe, Kansas on January 15, 1922 to Minnie
Foerster Hitzeman and Emil Hitzeman.
Dorothy married Carl Lucy on October 29, 1947 in St.
Louis, Missouri where he was stationed with the U.S.
Coast Guard. Later they were stationed in Sackett’s
Harbor, New York.
Following Carl’s discharge from the Coast Guard in
1950, they moved to Emporia where they made their
home and raised their four children.
Dorothy was a caring and generous person and a
devoted daughter, sister, and wife. She was a loving
mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her
greatest joy in life was her family. She was a member
of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Gary
(JoAn), Seattle, WA; Jim (Michele), Peoria, AZ;
Wayne (Shelly), Longmont, CO; and Janice Lucy
DeRemer (Mark), Sun City, AZ, along with nine
grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Also surviving are Dorothy’s sisters, Helen Showers
and Marcella Corpening, Kansas City MO; sister-inlaw,
Thelma Lucy, Washington, MO and many dear
nieces and nephews and their children.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband,
Carl; her sister, Wilma Simpson; brother, Fred
Hitzeman and granddaughter, Micaela Lucy Ruybal.
Funeral services will be held at Roberts-Blue-Barnett
at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The
family will greet friends an hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in
Emporia. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested
to Messiah Lutheran Church or Hospice of Hope,
Glendale, AZ in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can
leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
The family kindly requests that, regardless of
vaccine status, attendees wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.