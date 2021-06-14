The Emporia American Legion Post 5 senior baseball team went 1-3 at the Sam Ellis Classic, which it hosted at Soden’s Grove Park over the weekend.
Kansas Senators 7, Emporia 4
Despite the fact that all but two Post 5 batters reached based at least once in the game, it was unable to churn out enough offense to catch up with the Kansas Senators on Friday.
The Senators drew four walks and earned two hits to score four runs in the bottom of the first, chasing Post 5 starting pitcher Aaron Ross out of the game after 2/3 of an inning.
In the top of the fourth, Hayden Knuth and Bobby Trujillo singled back-to-back to start the inning. Vance Kinsey doubled to right field to score Knuth and then Trujillo scored on a groundout by Jaxon Dial in the next at-bat. Kinsey scored when Drew Hess flied out to right, pulling Post 5 within one at 4-3.
But the Senators would score two more in the bottom of the fourth to push ahead 6-3.
Post 5 added another in the top of the fifth when Vance Kinsey drove in Cam Geitz, but the Senators drew it right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to make it 7-4.
Kinsey finished the game 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Geitz, Knuth, Trujillo, Dial and Quinn Dold had the five other Post 5 hits.
Hunter Redeker relieved Ross on the mound and pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, two hits and one walk while striking out two. Redeker was followed by Drew Hess, who allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Ottawa 16, Emporia 1
Post 5 was limited to just three hits in its second game on Friday, a 16-1 loss to Ottawa.
Its lone run came in the bottom of the fifth when Hess reached on an error with two outs to let Ross score from third. At that point, Ottawa’s lead was cut to 9-1.
Kinsey started on the mound for Post 5 and held Ottawa scoreless in the first before allowing three in the second and four in the third. He exited after three complete innings, having allowed seven runs (four earned) on three hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Knuth threw in the fourth for Post 5 and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks.
Dold pitched the final three innings, holding Ottawa off the board in the fifth and sixth before allowing seven runs in the seventh. He gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out two.
Knuth, Ross and Logan Thomas each had a hit for Post 5.
Emporia 7, Newton 6
Trailing 6-4 after five innings, Post 5 used a three-run sixth to steal a 7-6 win over Newton on Saturday.
Post 5 took the lead in the top of the second when Kinsey doubled, Ross singled and Hess singled to score Kinsey. Ross would later score on a wild pitch to give Post 5 a 2-0 lead.
Newton cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the second, but in the top of the third, Kinsey reached on an error that scored Thomas and Cade Kohlmeier.
After scoring another run in the bottom of the third, Newton held Post 5 off the board in the top of the fourth and then took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the bottom of that frame. It built that lead to 6-4 with a run in the fifth.
Post 5 loaded the bases in the top of the sixth when Logan reached on a fielder’s choice and Trujillo and Kinsey were both hit by pitches. Then Ross dropped in a bases-clearing double to drive in three and put Post 5 on top for good.
Geitz started on the mound for Post 5, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out six.
He was relieved by Kohlmeier, who threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks.
Ross, Thomas and Kohlmeier each had two-hit games, with Ross tallying three RBIs.
All but one Post 5 batter reached base at least once.
Topeka Scrappers 4, Emporia 1
Post 5 wrapped up its weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Topeka Scrappers on Sunday afternoon.
The Scrappers scored three of their runs in the top of the first inning before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Post 5 was held hitless and scoreless until the top of the seventh. Kohlmeier doubled to start that inning and scored when Kinsey hit another double two batters later. Those were the only hits Post 5 managed in the game.
Kohlmeier pitched the first five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out six Scrappers.
Redeker relieved Kohlmeier and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks in his one inning of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.