The 2019-20 season for ESU’s men’s basketball team didn’t quite go as planned.
“Quite frankly,” said third-year head coach Craig Doty on Tuesday. “we ate a big piece of humble pie last year.”
Back for his second season after the three-time national champion coach led the Hornets to a 14-16 record in Year 2, the program building blocks that Doty was constructing came crumbling down when injuries to key players derailed ESU’s season just as conference play was beginning. What followed were 13 losses in 14 games to end the season as the Hornets missed out on the MIAA Championship for the first time since 2018.
Back at full strength this fall, ESU’s men’s program is now battling the challenges of COVID-19. Nearly two weeks ago, the program was temporarily shut with a number of athletes and coaches entering quarantine just weeks before the Hornets’ Nov. 19 season-opener at Nebraska-Kearney.
After the disappointing 2019-20 season, Doty and ESU are gearing up for a most uncertain season with hopes of righting the ship and making their way back to the MIAA Championship this season.
“We just have to be tough and have to not sulk and just have to be prepared,” Doty said. “Were going to have to do everything we can to be competitive this year and try to make that trip back to Kansas City.”
The Hornets finished No. 12 in the MIAA preseason coaches poll, released on Tuesday. Despite bringing back Dallas Bailey and Brenden Van Dyke from injury, as well as the dynamic scoring talent of Jumah-Ri Turner, ESU was picked to finish ahead of only Northeastern State and Newman in the 14-team conference. But despite last year’s struggles and the challenging schedule that lies ahead, the Hornets are headed into 2020-21 with optimism that this season can be different.
“Due to some injuries last year, we weren’t able to do the things we wanted to do towards the end of the year,” Turner, a senior, said Tuesday. “The expectations, for us this year, are to just go out and compete at a high level and win as many games as we can.”
Altogether, ESU players lost 88 games to injury last season, beginning with a torn achilles for senior Aaron McGee, before Van Dyke suffered a torn ACL and Bailey a broken foot in short order just after the calendar turned to January.
Those key injuries that undercut the Hornets were suffered by Aaron McGee, Dallas Bailey and Brenden Van Dyke. Playing without the three veteran contributors, ESU’s promising 9-5 start to the season sputtered, and the Hornets won just one of their final 14 games en route to a 10-18 record. Even as ESU earned nine wins at home, its most since 2014, their shorthanded effort down the stretch left the Hornets on the outside looking in when postseason play rolled around.
Back this season are both Van Dyke and Bailey, both seniors, who will look to provide ESU with both production and needed leadership that was missing in their absences last campaign. Van Dyke scored 10 points per game in 2019-20 and started all but two of the 14 games played prior to his injury, and Bailey, a 6-foot-6 forward, will offer up relief on the boards after pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game in 19 games.
“It feels great (to have them back),” Doty said. “This is a true blessing. We had four or five injuries last year. I’m not going to say that we would have finished top of whatever, but would have definitely done better than we did last year. But we’re here and we have another opportunity to get better.”
The newly healthy seniors will step in this season to flank Turner, last season’s leading scorer and one of the bright spots for ESU a year ago. The guard from Minnesota proved a consistent scoring threat, averaging 13.6 points per game. In 2020-21, the Hornets will hope Turner can improve as a passer in order to replace the distribution of Keyon Thomas, who dished out a team-high 80 assists a year ago.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot,” Turner said. “With a year under my belt in MIAA, I know a little bit of what to expect, especially later in the season as teams scout more and they know your tendencies. I feel like I’ve matured a lot more.”
Along with the three seniors, and fellow senior forward Duncan Fort, ESU will look to gain contributions from its underclassmen and a pair of transfers. As a freshman last season, 6-foot-10 senior Mason Theissen blocked 29 shots and five rebounds per game, and should only improve in Year 2. ESU will also feature a pair of fresh faces in transfers Austin Downing (Quincy) and Ben Smith (Western Texas), who will have the opportunity to break into the Hornets’ rotation from the very start this year.
With Turner in the fold, veterans such as Van Dyke and Bailey back healthy and a talented bunch of potential contributors, ESU has more than enough to put last season behind it in 2020-21. Selected to finish at the bottom of the MIAA, it’s an unassuming team with plenty of ability to shock its conference rivals. That’s what Doty will hope his program can do in his third season in charge as the Hornets seek to make their way back to Kansas City.
“We’re excited to get back out on the court because we feel like we have that same team that was 9-5 overall, 3-2 in the league, but we’ve added better parts to it,” Doty said. “We’re healthy. And we’ve also gotten a year older. So we just want to play. We want to hoop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.