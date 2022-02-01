Lord's Lambs Preschool is being funded with an implementation grant in the amount of $10,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as part of Healthier Lyon County’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
Lord's Lambs worked with the Healthier Lyon County Coalition to assess and update active play, nutrition, screen time, and tobacco free grounds policies, making them eligible for implementation funding.
Lord's Lambs is a Christian preschool focused on helping children develop physically, spiritually, socially, and intellectually. They serve 70 children ages 3-5 in Emporia and have been operating since 1982.
Lord's Lambs will use funds to expand their playground including the addition of a mini bicycle track and an enlarged sandbox. New indoor and outdoor toys will be purchased allowing teachers to help kids incorporate active play during all types of weather. To find out more and follow updates, find Healthier Lyon County on social media.
